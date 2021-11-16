Elastos (ELA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $99.33 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00008288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005276 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,750,329 coins and its circulating supply is 19,897,097 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.