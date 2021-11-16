Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ (ELDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 493.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $15,146,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

