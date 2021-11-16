Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELDN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ELDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 164,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

