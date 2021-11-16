Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT opened at $318.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $229.84 and a twelve month high of $320.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.