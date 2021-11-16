Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 32,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 18,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

