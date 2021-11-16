Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,026 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $518.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $523.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

