Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,618,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 196.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.