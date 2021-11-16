Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.95 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

