Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $141.37. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

