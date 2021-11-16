Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.99. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $205.65 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.63, for a total transaction of $20,917,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,698 shares of company stock worth $50,811,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

