ELYSIA Hits Market Capitalization of $25.32 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and $3.00 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.