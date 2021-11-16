Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.73.

EMA opened at C$58.66 on Friday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

