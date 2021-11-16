Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

ENB stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

