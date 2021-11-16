Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.68. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. 463,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,779. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

