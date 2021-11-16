Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP 0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 150-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of DAVA traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

