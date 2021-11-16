Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 5,950.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ELEZY opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

ELEZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

