Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 5,950.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ELEZY opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

ELEZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.