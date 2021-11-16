ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 6,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

