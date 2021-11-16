EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $82.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

