Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 578,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,088. ENI has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 139.22%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

