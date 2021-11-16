Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,193.13 ($28.65).

ENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,971.50 ($25.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,044.09. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 941.20 ($12.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

