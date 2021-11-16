EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.43.

NYSE:EOG opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

