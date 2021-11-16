EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.