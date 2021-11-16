EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

