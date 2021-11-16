EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

