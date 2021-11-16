Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Cap of $824,692.31

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $824,692.31 and approximately $9,552.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equal has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00220878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

