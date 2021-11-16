Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $13.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,741. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

