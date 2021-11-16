Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synlogic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.
SYBX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
