Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synlogic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

SYBX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

