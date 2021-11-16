Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

