Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.35 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essent Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.