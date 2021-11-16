Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Leslie Pereira Buys 420,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Leslie Pereira acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($10,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Estrella Resources Company Profile

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

