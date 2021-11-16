Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Leslie Pereira Buys 420,000 Shares

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Leslie Pereira acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($10,500.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Estrella Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.