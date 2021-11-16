ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,006. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

