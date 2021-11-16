ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,055,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $259.21. 1,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,268. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.19 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.50.

