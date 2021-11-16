ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 69,038 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. 17,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,219. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

