ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 423 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 412,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,913. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

