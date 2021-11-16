Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,464. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,799. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ETON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

