Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in October

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EURMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Europcar Mobility Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.00.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

