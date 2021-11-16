Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

EVBG stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,330. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,659. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

