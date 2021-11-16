Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Everspin Technologies worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MRAM opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.13 million, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.