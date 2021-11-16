Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

EIFZF traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

