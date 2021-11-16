Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,515,334. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,117,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

