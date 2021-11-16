Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,479 ($45.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,271.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,017.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

