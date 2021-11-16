Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.45

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 53125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Several research firms have commented on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

