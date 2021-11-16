EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target upped by Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 7.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $411.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

