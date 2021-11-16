Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in October

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.