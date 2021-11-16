Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in October

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

