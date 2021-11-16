Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Reaches $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00069369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,157.15 or 1.00135700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.14 or 0.07012996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

