Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

