Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.80. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $62.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

