Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.80. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $62.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
