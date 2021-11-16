Fiera Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$11.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at C$965,501.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,688 shares of company stock worth $4,856,302.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

