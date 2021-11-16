Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.78.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

