FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

FIGS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 5,016,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,462. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $139,420,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

